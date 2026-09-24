Taylor Swift Teases Dramatic First Look At 'Patient Zero' Video Starring A-List Actors

Taylor Swift is enlisting the help of two A-list actors for her new music video.

On Thursday (September 24), CBS Mornings shared a dramatic teaser trailer for the music video for Swift's upcoming new single "Patient Zero," which stars not only the Life of a Showgirl singer herself but also Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. Additionally, the video features cinematography by Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki, who has worked on films like Gravity and The Revenant.

In the 13-second clip, Swift and Johnson can be seen diving into water in slow motion and leaving black roses on a headstone in a snow-covered graveyard while Farrell walks away from a silver sports car and seemingly prepares for a confrontation with the others.