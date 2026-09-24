Taylor Swift Teases Dramatic First Look At 'Patient Zero' Video Starring A-List Actors
By Sarah Tate
September 24, 2026
Taylor Swift is enlisting the help of two A-list actors for her new music video.
On Thursday (September 24), CBS Mornings shared a dramatic teaser trailer for the music video for Swift's upcoming new single "Patient Zero," which stars not only the Life of a Showgirl singer herself but also Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. Additionally, the video features cinematography by Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki, who has worked on films like Gravity and The Revenant.
In the 13-second clip, Swift and Johnson can be seen diving into water in slow motion and leaving black roses on a headstone in a snow-covered graveyard while Farrell walks away from a silver sports car and seemingly prepares for a confrontation with the others.
This Sunday. @vmas. pic.twitter.com/dqELDIADSF— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 24, 2026
The music video for "Patient Zero" will air at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27) while the song itself releases on Friday as part of Swift's latest release The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an extended edition of her 2025 album that includes four new songs. While announcing her "encore" this week, Swift explained that it comes from a place of "pure gratitude" as she and collaborators Max Martin and Shellback reflected on response to The Life of a Showgirl nearly one year after its release.
"Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs," she said. "I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made."
The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore drops Friday, September 25.