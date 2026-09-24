Travis Kelce Reacts To 'Proud Wife' Taylor Swift Shouting 'That's My Husband'

Travis Kelce is doing what he can to make his wife Taylor Swift proud.

The Kansas City Chief's tight end reacted to Swift's viral reaction to his first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season on the September 23 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. While watching her husband score during the Chief's home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, the "Patient Zero" singer cheered on her man while pointing to her wedding ring and shouting, "That's my husband!"

Chatting with Jason, Travis joked he was "just doing my deed as a husband" and is happy to make his wife proud, per People.

"Proud wife, baby," he said. "Gotta make my girl proud."

The Life of a Showgirl musician and the NFL star, both 36, tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3 surrounded by 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. Prior to his season opener on September 14, Kelce shared why his and Swift's summer wedding was better than he could have imagined.

"It was the best night of my life," he said. "Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air."