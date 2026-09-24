Trump Invites Putin To G20 Summit In Miami

President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Miami this December. This move, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (September 23), aims to reintegrate Russia into global diplomatic discussions amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Rubio, who met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York, emphasized the importance of engaging with leaders despite disagreements. "We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president, but with other world leaders," Rubio stated. The invitation, if accepted, would mark Putin's first in-person G20 attendance since 2019.

Russia's war against Ukraine continues into its fifth year, with recent drone attacks on Kyiv causing casualties and infrastructure damage. Despite the ongoing conflict, Trump has pushed for diplomatic solutions, including an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, though tensions remain high.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm Putin's attendance, but the Kremlin is reportedly considering the invitation. The G20 summit, a gathering of leaders from the world's top economies, presents a platform for dialogue and potential conflict resolution.

The invitation comes despite an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Putin issued in 2023 for alleged war crimes. The US, not a member of the ICC, does not enforce this warrant. The G20 summit could serve as a critical juncture in addressing global security concerns and fostering diplomatic engagement.