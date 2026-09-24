US Goes For 11th Straight Presidents' Cup Win

The 16th Presidents Cup kicks off at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, with the U.S. team aiming for its 11th consecutive victory. From Thursday (September 24) to Sunday (September 27), 24 of the world's top golfers will compete in this prestigious event. Brandt Snedeker leads the U.S. team, while Australia's Geoff Ogilvy captains the International team.

The U.S. team, which has dominated the Presidents Cup with a 13-1-1 record, boasts seven golfers ranked in the top 10, including Scottie Scheffler. However, the International team, featuring players like Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, hopes to break the U.S. winning streak. The competition format includes 30 matches over four days, with singles matches concluding the event on Sunday.

The Medinah Country Club course, redesigned in 2022-23, presents a challenging layout with 117 bunkers and larger greens. The International team, led by Ogilvy, aims to leverage these changes to secure their first win on U.S. soil. The event will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with full coverage available online.

The U.S. team, featuring Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, is favored to continue its dominance, but the International team is determined to challenge their reign. NBC Chicago reports that the Internationals are eager to upset the American side, making this year's Presidents Cup a highly anticipated event.