White House Denies Diesel Export Ban Plans

By iHeartRadio

September 24, 2026

US-ECONOMY-DIESEL
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

The White House has denied reports that it is planning a 90-day ban on diesel exports, despite rising fuel prices amid the ongoing Iran war. According to a report by Politico, five individuals familiar with the discussions suggested that the legal framework for such a ban was being developed. However, in a statement to The Hill, the White House refuted these claims, stating, "This is not true."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized a voluntary approach to addressing high diesel prices, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Wright criticized the idea of a ban, stating that "the blunt tool of banning diesel exports definitely doesn’t work." Reuters also quoted Wright's opposition to the ban.

Despite the White House's denial, President Donald Trump expressed support for a diesel export ban during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying, "I’ve said, ‘Let’s not send out the diesel.’ We make a lot of diesel." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned that the administration is examining the possibility of a ban.

The proposal has sparked debate among lawmakers, with some Republicans from agriculture states advocating for the ban due to high diesel prices, while others from oil-producing states oppose it. As of Wednesday (September 23), the average price of diesel in the U.S. was $6.52 per gallon, according to AAA.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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