Ye Requests To Push Back His Civil Discrimination Trial To 2027

Ye's team accused Provo's attorneys of being uncooperative during depositions and discovery, which left them with a lot of unfinished business ahead of the trial. They also claimed Provo's legal team consistently delayed pre-trial issues and that they still have a lot more to do before the trial can officially begin. In addition, they told the judge the set date won't work for Ye because he's allegedly scheduled to travel to Russia to perform for two nights.



For the unfamiliar, Ye's concerts were scheduled at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg for October 10 and 11. Shortly after promoters and the venue announced the pair of shows, Gazprom Arena said it couldn't host Ye's concerts without a signed agreement. The Moscow-based Say Agency said they're looking for a new venue, but hasn't announced it yet.



The attorneys also explained that the trial would be difficult without Ye's rep Milo Yiannapolous. Yiannapolous was Ye's right-hand man when Provo was employed and would be useful during the trial. They reminded the court that Yiannapolous was recently deported and won't be available for the trial on October 12.



Ye's team is asking for a new trial date that works for both parties, and sanctions against Provo and his lawyer.

