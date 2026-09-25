4 Indiana Headlines Friday College Football Slate

Week four of the college football season continues with five games scheduled for Friday (September 25). The action kicks off in Philadelphia with Army facing Temple in a late-afternoon contest. The highlight of the day is the Big Ten opener featuring defending national champion Indiana, ranked fourth, hosting Northwestern. This game marks the beginning of conference play for both teams.

Later in the evening, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) clash between Clemson and California will take place in Berkeley, providing an exciting nightcap. Other games on the schedule include Rutgers hosting Howard and Navy visiting the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

Indiana's matchup against Northwestern is expected to draw significant attention as the Hoosiers aim to defend their national title. Meanwhile, Clemson's visit to Cal promises to be a competitive encounter, adding to the excitement of the day. As reported by iHeartRadio, fans can tune in to select games via their platform.