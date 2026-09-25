Amnesty International Calls For ICE To Be Abolished

Amnesty International has released a report calling for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), citing a history of abuses that it claims cannot be reformed. The 168-page report, published on Thursday (September 24), details alleged incidents of fatal shootings, attacks on protesters, and cruel treatment at detention centers. According to Amnesty International, these actions demonstrate a systemic issue within the agency that cannot be rectified through reform.

The report arrives as Congress considers a reconciliation package that includes $70 billion in funding for ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Amnesty International USA's Director for Refugee and Migrant Rights, Amy Fischer, stated, "The last thing we need in this country is more cruelty at the hands of ICE and CBP." Fischer urged lawmakers to focus on the real needs of communities, such as food assistance and healthcare, instead of funding what she described as a "cruel system."

The White House responded to the report by labeling it as "smears" intended to vilify ICE officers. As of now, ICE has not issued a response to the report. Established in 2003 following the 9-11 attacks, ICE has faced criticism from various human rights organizations over the years.

Amnesty International's call to abolish ICE comes amid ongoing debates about immigration policy in the United States. The organization is also campaigning against the construction of a new family detention center in Alexandria, Louisiana, which it claims is planned to be built on a toxic waste site. The group is urging Congress to close existing detention centers and prevent the establishment of new ones.