Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has called for federal regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) development, emphasizing the need for government oversight to manage potential risks. In an upcoming "Meet the Press" interview set to air Sunday (September 27), Gates stated that self-regulation is insufficient. He joins other industry leaders in warning that the rapid pace of AI advancements could have dangerous consequences.

Gates highlighted the potential of AI to significantly impact various fields, such as healthcare and agriculture, by offering breakthroughs in disease prevention and treatment. However, he also noted the risks, including widespread unemployment, educational and social development challenges for children, and the potential for AI to facilitate criminal activities. Gates emphasized that as AI models become more powerful, they could act against human interests, raising concerns about losing control over these technologies.

In a recent essay, Gates argued for taxing AI or robots similarly to human payroll taxes to slow the shift away from human labor. He also advocated for setting aside certain jobs exclusively for humans. Gates warned that without action, unemployment could rise sharply, and public trust could erode.

Gates' concerns echo those of other tech leaders, such as Jacob Coxon, a former Anthropic researcher, who resigned over fears of AI models racing towards self-improving superintelligence. Gates also noted that market forces alone could direct AI tools towards those who can afford them, further increasing inequality.

The Gates Foundation has pledged $1 billion over two years to improve access to AI tools, focusing on education, health, and agriculture. Gates urged governments to act within the next 12 to 18 months to ensure AI benefits everyone. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and policies to protect workers and manage AI's risks.