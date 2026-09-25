Bono Reveals Dolly Parton 'Got Out Of Her Bed' To Record One Final Song With U2 For New LP

By Will Mendelson

September 25, 2026

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Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s final recorded vocal performance will appear on U2’s upcoming album.

The country legend, who died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer, recorded a duet with Bono called “Torn” in June, just two months before her death. The song is the last track on U2’s upcoming new album, Carnaval De Luz.

Bono recently revealed to Rolling Stone that despite being ill, Parton was determined to record her vocals.

“When she got ill, she got out of her bed to sing this song,” he told the outlet. “And you can hear that. And I can’t even listen to it now.”

The "Jolene" icon originally offered Bono “Torn” after deciding another project he’d asked her to collaborate on was “a little too Irish.” Bono then reworked the song’s lyrics with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid before Parton recorded her part.

“She sang her heart out and I cannot believe that’s an 80-year-old woman,” Bono continued.

Carnaval De Luz, the legendary rock band’s first new studio album in nine years, arrives Nov. 13.

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