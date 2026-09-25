Brooke Hogan recently opened up about how her late father, Hulk Hogan, allegedly having an affair with her friend deeply affected their relationship. This revelation comes years after Hulk and Linda Hogan's divorce, which ended their 26-year marriage and significantly strained the family dynamic.

“A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane [Plante],” Brooke told Us Weekly. “I forgive people very easily — sometimes probably too easily — and I forgave him, but something between us changed afterward. I don’t think he ever related to me in quite the same way again.”

Brooke described her father as loving but acknowledged unresolved family issues and emotional challenges over the years. She expressed that the affair and subsequent divorce had a lasting impact on her connection with her father.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brooke accused her parents of abuse, which further complicated their relationship.

Linda Hogan, in a Facebook video, accused Hulk of being a "sex addict" and a "complete liar." She claimed that the affair with their daughter's friend was the final straw that led to their divorce. Brooke, who married former NHL player Steven Oleksy in 2022 and welcomed twins in January, has been estranged from her parents for nearly eight years.

Brooke shared on Instagram that she has been "verbally and mentally abused" since childhood, and at times, it turned physical. She mentioned that she has been working through these issues in therapy and is determined to break the cycle of dysfunction within her family. Her post prompted a defensive response from Linda, who threatened legal action and accused Brooke of spreading lies.

Despite the turmoil, Brooke expressed a desire to see the good in her parents and to end the "false narrative" surrounding her family.