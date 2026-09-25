Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Wedding 'Rule' She & Cole M.G.N. Had That Made Day 'Magical'

Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N.'s wedding day was extra special because of a "rule" they followed to help them stay present with each other.

The "Call Me Maybe" singer recently spoke with People ahead of the release of her new album Day and Night where she shared new details about her wedding to the music producer last year, including how they followed the advice of others to prioritize each other on the big day. The pair tied the knot at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City on October 4.

"We had so many people tell us the things that can go wrong, so one of the things that we were really conscious of was wanting to be super present and there with each other, and feel the romance of everything that we planned for all that time."

One way they made sure their day felt "quite magical" was creating a "little game-slash-rule" with each other to check in throughout the wedding.

"We had a couple secret songs planted in the playlist — so whoever we were talking to, once we would hear those songs, it meant for us to come and find each other when we were saying hi, and then we would find each other for a dance or go slip away for a second and have a minute just to be like, 'Ah.' And that was really nice," she said. "But honestly, we didn't really need those songs because we were hip-to-hip the whole night."

Since their wedding nearly one year ago, Jepsen and Cole have also become parents, welcoming son Ilya Blue in March. She recently shared the story behind their son's name and how it was inspired by a popular TV show.