China To Send Two Pandas To Atlanta Zoo

Zoo Atlanta is set to welcome two new giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, as part of a renewed conservation agreement with China. The announcement was made by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to Washington, D.C., on Thursday (September 24). The pandas are expected to arrive in Atlanta in a few days.

This move is part of China's longstanding "panda diplomacy," a practice that began in 1972 when President Richard Nixon visited China and the country gifted pandas to the U.S. The current agreement marks a decade-long partnership between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association. The zoo has been preparing upgraded facilities with guidance from Chinese experts to ensure a comfortable environment for the pandas.

According to the Georgia Asian Times, this new round of cooperation aims to advance research in areas such as disease prevention, breeding, and conservation. Zoo Atlanta President Raymond B. King expressed excitement about the pandas' arrival, stating, "We can’t wait to meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang and to welcome our members, guests, city, and community back to the wonder and joy of giant pandas."

The panda transfer comes at a time of strained U.S.-China relations, yet it underscores the potential for scientific and cultural collaboration. As noted by the Washington Examiner, the agreement is seen as a gesture of goodwill, aiming to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Zoo Atlanta previously hosted pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang, who contributed to a successful breeding program. They returned to China in 2024, leaving the zoo without pandas until now. The new partnership is expected to further enhance global biodiversity protection and foster a deeper friendship between the Chinese and American people.