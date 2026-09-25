Cleveland Cavaliers Announce Exclusive Partnership With iHeartMedia Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers today named iHeartMedia Cleveland the team’s official, exclusive radio home. Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM, and 100.7 FM WMMS, will continue as the exclusive radio flagship stations of the Cavaliers.

For the first time, every Cavaliers radio broadcast will be heard exclusively on 19 iHeartMedia stations, with all 82 regular-season games, preseason games and every playoff game airing live across Ohio and surrounding markets on Rock Entertainment Sports Network. The network includes stations serving Akron, Canton, Ashland, Chillicothe, Columbus, Dayton, Defiance, Erie, PA., Lima, Mansfield, Marion, Parkersburg, W.Va., Toledo and Youngstown. Fans can also listen to every Cavaliers game in the Cavs App and on WMMS and WTAM through the iHeartRadio app, available on any mobile device.

"We’re delivering the most accessible broadcast we’ve had in years,” said Chris Kaiser, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers. "An enhanced product matches that accessibility, and we are grateful for our partners, iHeartMedia, for helping make this possible.”

“The Cavaliers have one of the most passionate fan bases in sports, and we’re excited to bring every game to fans across Ohio,” said Keith Kennedy, Area Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia. “From Cleveland to communities across the state, iHeart will be there all season long to deliver the action and keep fans connected to the Cavs.”

Play-by-play announcer Tim Alcorn returns for his eighth season calling every Cavs game. Alcorn will be joined by Cavaliers reporter Serena Winters for select, exclusive national broadcast games. Studio host Mike Snyder returns for his 35th year, anchoring all pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Brad Sellers, entering his 17th season as studio analyst, joins Snyder on the postgame show.

Every broadcast opens with the Tip-off Show, hosted by Snyder 30 minutes before tip-off, covering NBA news, interviews, highlights, injury updates and featuring a game preview with Alcorn. Following every game, Snyder and Sellers host the Postgame Show, featuring player comments from both locker rooms, Coach Kenny Atkinson’s postgame press conference and updates from around the league.

Fans can tune in Monday through Friday at 8:25 a.m., when Bill Wills and Mike Snyder host the daily Cavs Update on WTAM 1100 AM. Alcorn joins Monday and Thursday, Cavaliers Legend Jim Chones joins Tuesday and Serena Winters joins Friday. Wednesdays feature rotating guests from the front office, broadcast crew and other Cavaliers Legends. Alcorn also hosts an afternoon drive-time Cavs Update with game recaps, previews and league news.