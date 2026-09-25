Crocs Sues Five Below Over Alleged Design Copying

Crocs has filed a lawsuit against discount retailer Five Below, accusing it of copying its Classic Clog design and infringing on patents related to its decorative charms. The legal action focuses on Five Below's Juniors Charm Clog, which Crocs claims mimics the distinctive holes, openings, and textured features of its own product. Additionally, Crocs alleges that Five Below's charms violate three patents concerning the attachment of decorative pieces to footwear.

According to Crocs, the company notified Five Below about these concerns in March, but the retailer continued to sell the disputed products. Crocs is seeking damages and a court order to prevent Five Below from further selling the items in question.

This lawsuit highlights the ongoing battle between established brands and retailers over intellectual property rights. As reported by notebooks.com, Crocs is determined to protect its designs and innovations. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the future.