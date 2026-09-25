Cubs Star Buys Beer For Bleacher Bums

Wrigley Field's famous Bleacher Bums received a special treat during Thursday's (September 24) regular season home finale, courtesy of Ian Happ. The 32-year-old outfielder, who has been a fixture in left field for the Chicago Cubs, tossed a baseball wrapped with $300 into the stands. Attached to the ball was a note that read, "Beers on me."

This gesture was a heartfelt farewell from Happ, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career after spending ten seasons with the Cubs. As fans cheered and enjoyed the unexpected gift, many speculated whether this game might have been Happ's last as a Cub.

Happ's decade-long tenure with the team has seen him become a fan favorite, known for his consistent performance and connection with the fans. The possibility of him leaving adds a bittersweet note to the end of the season for Cubs supporters.

As the Cubs look towards the offseason, the future of Ian Happ remains uncertain. Whether he stays with the Cubs or moves on to a new team, his gesture will be remembered fondly by the Bleacher Bums and fans across Chicago.