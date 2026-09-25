Dexys’ Kevin Rowland Looks Back At 'Come On Eileen' As Band Faces Possible Final Album

Dexys Midnight Runners frontman Kevin Rowland recently admitted that the band’s new record Love could be its last.

The musician opened up about suffering serious kidney problems while in Thailand in 2024. At one point, he was faced with dialysis or a transplant and wondered whether he was nearing the end of his life.

“I just thought, ‘Okay, this might be it. What do I want to do?’” he admitted to PEOPLE.

Ultimately, Rowland improved. The harrowing experience inspired “You’re Alright,” a song on the new LP.

The album also marks the first time in more than 40 years that the group has released a record under its full Dexys Midnight Runners name.

Rowland also got candid about the band’s enduring 1983 No. 1 hit “Come on Eileen."

“I wish we weren’t seen as one-hit wonders in America,” he said. “But there it is. And it’s better than being a no-hit wonder.”

As for another album, Rowland said he’s “never saying never,” but added, “At the moment, I can’t see another album happening.”