Ed Sheeran Concerts At Gillette Stadium Canceled Due To Weather – See The Post

By iHeartRadio

September 25, 2026

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Ed Sheeran's concerts scheduled for Friday (September 25) and Saturday (September 26) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have been canceled due to severe weather warnings. The decision was made following consultations with local officials to ensure the safety of fans, staff, and everyone involved in the shows. Refunds are available at the point of purchase, and those who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds.

According to Lokmat Times, the tour promoter cited safety concerns as the primary reason for the cancellation.

The cancellation comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding Sheeran's U.S. tour. Earlier, rapper Macklemore, who was set to open for Sheeran, was removed from the tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a concert in New Jersey. This led to several other supporting acts withdrawing in solidarity with Macklemore.Ed Sheeran addressed the situation, emphasizing that the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour promoter under pressure from venue owners.

CNN reports that Robert Kraft, owner of Gillette Stadium, played a key role in Macklemore's removal, citing his past comments and actions as offensive to the Jewish community.

Despite the controversy, Sheeran plans to continue his tour, with future dates yet to be announced.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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