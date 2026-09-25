Final Weekend Of MLB Season On Tap

By iHeartRadio

September 25, 2026

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
Photo: Jayden Mack / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The final weekend of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season promises high drama as teams vie for playoff spots. The action kicks off this afternoon with the Chicago Cubs aiming to secure the National League's top wild card spot in a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, the American League (AL) Central title is still undecided, with the Cleveland Guardians leading the Chicago White Sox by one game. Cleveland will face the Kansas City Royals tonight, while Chicago hosts the Colorado Rockies.

In the AL West, the race is neck and neck as the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are tied at the top of the standings. The Rangers are set to play against the Minnesota Twins, while the Astros will begin a three-game series against the Athletics in Sacramento.

As the season reaches its climax, fans are eagerly watching to see which teams will clinch their divisions and secure a place in the postseason. The outcomes of these games will determine the final playoff picture and set the stage for the upcoming playoffs.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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