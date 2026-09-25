Former Nurse Accused Of Brutally Abusing Premature Infant At Hospital

A former nurse has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse after a premature infant in his care at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was found with broken bones and extensive bruising. The incident occurred in early April, when the four-month-old baby girl’s mother noticed concerning injuries during a morning visit to the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

According to court records and police affidavits, the mother had left her daughter at the hospital the evening of April 2 and returned the following morning around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, she observed that her daughter's tongue was "blue and almost black" and noticed several new bruises on her hands, arms, legs, buttocks, abdomen, and tongue. When the infant was checked by medical staff, a full skeletal survey revealed multiple fractures in both legs, including near the knees and ankles. Hospital staff immediately began an investigation and notified authorities.

Investigators identified Kieran L. Ansley, 43, as the nurse assigned to care for the baby overnight. A hospital log showed Ansley entered the infant’s room 27 times between the evening of April 2 and the morning of April 3, while five other nurses entered only briefly. According to the affidavit, other staff described Ansley as "flustered," "frustrated," and "overwhelmed" during his shift. Some recalled seeing him act "aggressively" when repositioning patients, with one nurse noting he was "a breath away" from telling Ansley to "chill out."

Medical evaluations ruled out underlying diseases as causes for the injuries, leading doctors to diagnose pediatric physical abuse. In early September, authorities charged Ansley with two felony counts of second-degree child abuse and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree child abuse, each carrying serious penalties. Ansley, who lives in Niles, Michigan, is currently free on bond but must wear an electronic tether. His next court appearance is scheduled for early November.

Corewell Health, which operates Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, stated, "Our hearts go out to the patient and the patient’s family. The care and safety of our patients is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for abuse. Upon receiving the allegation, we took immediate action and the former employee is no longer with our organization. We have been fully cooperating with the police investigation."

The baby, who was born at 23 weeks and weighed just over one pound, has since returned home and is recovering well, according to her family.