Giants QB Recovering From Knee Surgery

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is on the road to recovery following knee surgery to repair his meniscus and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee. Dart sustained the injury during the Giants' game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday (September 21). The surgery, performed today, sets Dart's recovery timeline at four to six months, potentially allowing him to return for the playoffs if the Giants qualify.

Initially, the Giants believed Dart's injury was a minor MCL sprain, but further evaluations revealed more extensive damage. According to Yahoo Sports, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the team is considering several recovery timelines, one of which could end Dart's season. Despite this, the Giants have not ruled out a return this season.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Dart will miss the remainder of the regular season. "It’s a big loss, for sure," Harbaugh said. "It’s your starting quarterback. It’s a tough loss." AP News reported that veteran quarterback Jameis Winston will take over as the starter, with Jake Haener as the backup.

Dart, who impressed in his rookie season with 2,272 passing yards and 24 total touchdowns, was expected to lead the Giants to a strong season. However, his injury has shifted the team's focus. As USA Today noted, the Giants are now considering their options for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Giants' upcoming games feature opponents with a combined 2-8 record, offering Winston an opportunity to prove himself. "I have to execute better, and I am going to execute better," Winston said. The team remains hopeful for Dart's recovery and potential return for the postseason.