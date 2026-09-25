Hurricane Nolo Heads For Hawaii

Hurricane Nolo, a Category 1 storm, is intensifying as it approaches Hawaii, prompting Governor Josh Green to request a federal emergency declaration. The National Hurricane Center reports that Nolo is currently positioned over 400 miles south-southeast of Honolulu, with a hurricane watch in effect for Hawaii County and a flood watch for Maui County through Saturday afternoon.

The storm, which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by the weekend, poses a significant threat to the islands. According to Forbes, Nolo is projected to bring life-threatening rainfall of 15 to 35 inches to the Big Island, with Maui also facing 4 to 15 inches. This could result in dangerous flooding and mudslides, particularly in elevated areas.

Emergency officials are preparing for the storm by positioning high-water vehicles, setting up shelters, and coordinating potential rescues and evacuations. Residents and visitors are urged to stock up on supplies, monitor weather forecasts, and stay off the roads during the storm.

The Weather Channel notes that Nolo is moving north at 5 mph and could make a sharp westward turn near the Big Island. The storm's outer bands are already affecting the region, with gusts reaching 30 mph in southern parts of the island.

Despite a forecasted southward shift in Nolo's track, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center warns that heavy rainfall and strong winds remain likely. Be Ready Manoa reports that Nolo could produce up to 30 inches of rain on the Big Island, with the potential for catastrophic flooding and mudslides.

As the fourth tropical system to impact Hawaii this year, Nolo highlights a concerning trend of increased hurricane activity in the region. The storm is expected to peak with 130 mph winds by Sunday night before weakening as it moves west of Kauai on Tuesday.