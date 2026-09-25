Hurricane Polo Heading To Baja California Region Of Mexico

Hurricane Polo is making its way toward the Baja California region of Mexico, having regained Category 5 status as of this morning. The storm is fueled by unusually warm waters across the Pacific Ocean, which are creating favorable conditions for Polo to maintain its strength. Officials reported a central pressure measurement of 892 millibars on Tuesday (September 22), making Polo the second-most intense hurricane on record in the east Pacific.

The hurricane is expected to remain powerful as it moves northwestward over the weekend. It is anticipated to send swells toward Southern California starting late Sunday (September 27). By Monday (September 28), elevated surf, coastal flooding, and significant beach erosion could become concerns.

Climate change is contributing to the intensity of storms like Hurricane Polo. Warmer air holds more water vapor, making heavy rains more intense. Rising sea levels, caused by melting ice sheets and glaciers, further exacerbate coastal flooding.

Communities in the path of Hurricane Polo are advised to prepare for potential impacts. The storm's power and the warm ocean conditions it is riding on highlight the increasing risks posed by climate change to coastal regions.