The holidays don't officially start until JingleBall... and that day is coming.

iHeartRadio has revealed the full lineups for the 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, and the year's biggest artists are hitting nine cities across the country this December — including Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Jonas Brothers, SOMBR, Charlie Puth, RAYE, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Teddy Swims and SIENNA SPIRO.

When is the 2026 iHeartRadio JingleBall tour?

The tour runs December 1 through December 17, 2026, stopping in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Nashville.

Can't make it in person? ABC will exclusively air the "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026" holiday special in December, streaming next day on Hulu, Disney+ and VOD.

How to get Jingle Ball 2026 tickets

Capital One cardholder presale — Eligible cardholders get first access starting Tuesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time (or while presale supplies last). Cardholders in select markets can also add a Capital One Access Pass for an exclusive pre-show party with a performing Jingle Ball artist. Details at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

General public on-sale — Friday, October 2 at 12 p.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Every 2026 Jingle Ball lineup, city by city:

Dallas/Fort Worth — Tuesday, Dec. 1

106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena, 7:30 p.m. CST

KATSEYE

RAYE

Ludacris

Myles Smith

Tove Lo

Kylie Cantrall

The Beaches

JYT

Los Angeles — Friday, Dec. 4

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball at Intuit Dome, 7:30 p.m. PST

Olivia Rodrigo

Hilary Duff

RAYE

OneRepublic

SIENNA SPIRO

Freya Skye

Bella Kay

Stella Lefty

The Beaches

Chicago — Monday, Dec. 7

103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball at Allstate Arena, 7:00 p.m. CST

RAYE

OneRepublic

Ludacris

Dominic Fike

Tove Lo

Freya Skye

The Beaches

JYT

Detroit — Tuesday, Dec. 8

Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball at Little Caesars Arena, 7:30 p.m. EST

Alex Warren

OneRepublic

Ludacris

Tove Lo

Jason Derulo

Bella Kay

Freya Skye

The Beaches

JYT

New York — Friday, Dec. 11

Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, 7:00 p.m. EST

SOMBR

Alex Warren

Charlie Puth

Hilary Duff

Teddy Swims

SIENNA SPIRO

TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN

Stella Lefty

Freya Skye

With special guest performances from Bella Kay and The Beaches

Boston — Sunday, Dec. 13

Kiss 108's Jingle Ball at TD Garden, 6:00 p.m. EST

SOMBR

Hilary Duff

Nickelback

TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN

Freya Skye

Stella Lefty

ADÉLA

The Beaches

JYT

Washington, D.C. — Monday, Dec. 14

HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball at Capital One Arena, 7:30 p.m. EST

Jonas Brothers

SOMBR

OneRepublic

Ludacris

Nickelback

TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN

Kylie Cantrall

The Beaches

JYT

Philadelphia — Tuesday, Dec. 15

Q102's Jingle Ball at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 7:30 p.m. EST

SOMBR

Charlie Puth

OneRepublic

Ludacris

ADÉLA

Jason Derulo

Kylie Cantrall

The Beaches

JYT

Nashville — Thursday, Dec. 17

107.5 The River's Jingle Ball at Bridgestone Arena, 7:30 p.m. CST

Alex Warren

Hilary Duff

Teddy Swims

OneRepublic

Nickelback

Stella Lefty

The Beaches

JYT

Jingle Ball gives back

For the 13th consecutive year, Jingle Ball is partnering with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which builds interactive broadcast media studios inside pediatric hospitals so young patients can host podcasts, produce videos and interview guests without leaving their rooms. Eight cities — LA, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, D.C. and Nashville — are participating.

In Dallas/Fort Worth, 106.1 KISS FM is teaming with Kidd's Kids, which for more than 35 years has created once-in-a-lifetime memories for families of children with critical illnesses.

Each event donates a portion of ticket sales and offers exclusive auction packages in the lead-up.

Plus: the JCPenney collab

iHeartRadio and JCPenney are back together to give fans more ways to say yes to the season. A nationwide sweepstakes runs October 13 – December 17 with prizes including a flyaway trip to Jingle Ball, VIP experiences, gift cards and signed merch — free to enter, with extra entries and perks for JCPenney loyalty members. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball x JCPenney collection drops October 21, alongside in-store experiences and activations at select tour stops.

Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, Ariana Grande Fragrances, Arm & Hammer Laundry, Gonna Need Milk, JCPenney and LifeLock, with more to be announced.