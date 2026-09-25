iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026 Tour Lineup Revealed: Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Sombr & More
September 25, 2026
The holidays don't officially start until JingleBall... and that day is coming.
iHeartRadio has revealed the full lineups for the 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, and the year's biggest artists are hitting nine cities across the country this December — including Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Jonas Brothers, SOMBR, Charlie Puth, RAYE, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, OneRepublic, Ludacris, Teddy Swims and SIENNA SPIRO.
When is the 2026 iHeartRadio JingleBall tour?
The tour runs December 1 through December 17, 2026, stopping in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Nashville.
Can't make it in person? ABC will exclusively air the "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026" holiday special in December, streaming next day on Hulu, Disney+ and VOD.
How to get Jingle Ball 2026 tickets
Capital One cardholder presale — Eligible cardholders get first access starting Tuesday, September 29 at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, October 1 at 10 a.m. local time (or while presale supplies last). Cardholders in select markets can also add a Capital One Access Pass for an exclusive pre-show party with a performing Jingle Ball artist. Details at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
General public on-sale — Friday, October 2 at 12 p.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.
Every 2026 Jingle Ball lineup, city by city:
Dallas/Fort Worth — Tuesday, Dec. 1
106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball at Dickies Arena, 7:30 p.m. CST
- KATSEYE
- RAYE
- Ludacris
- Myles Smith
- Tove Lo
- Kylie Cantrall
- The Beaches
- JYT
Los Angeles — Friday, Dec. 4
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball at Intuit Dome, 7:30 p.m. PST
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Hilary Duff
- RAYE
- OneRepublic
- SIENNA SPIRO
- Freya Skye
- Bella Kay
- Stella Lefty
- The Beaches
Chicago — Monday, Dec. 7
103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball at Allstate Arena, 7:00 p.m. CST
- RAYE
- OneRepublic
- Ludacris
- Dominic Fike
- Tove Lo
- Freya Skye
- The Beaches
- JYT
Detroit — Tuesday, Dec. 8
Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball at Little Caesars Arena, 7:30 p.m. EST
- Alex Warren
- OneRepublic
- Ludacris
- Tove Lo
- Jason Derulo
- Bella Kay
- Freya Skye
- The Beaches
- JYT
New York — Friday, Dec. 11
Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, 7:00 p.m. EST
- SOMBR
- Alex Warren
- Charlie Puth
- Hilary Duff
- Teddy Swims
- SIENNA SPIRO
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN
- Stella Lefty
- Freya Skye
- With special guest performances from Bella Kay and The Beaches
Boston — Sunday, Dec. 13
Kiss 108's Jingle Ball at TD Garden, 6:00 p.m. EST
- SOMBR
- Hilary Duff
- Nickelback
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN
- Freya Skye
- Stella Lefty
- ADÉLA
- The Beaches
- JYT
Washington, D.C. — Monday, Dec. 14
HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball at Capital One Arena, 7:30 p.m. EST
- Jonas Brothers
- SOMBR
- OneRepublic
- Ludacris
- Nickelback
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER & YEONJUN
- Kylie Cantrall
- The Beaches
- JYT
Philadelphia — Tuesday, Dec. 15
Q102's Jingle Ball at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 7:30 p.m. EST
- SOMBR
- Charlie Puth
- OneRepublic
- Ludacris
- ADÉLA
- Jason Derulo
- Kylie Cantrall
- The Beaches
- JYT
Nashville — Thursday, Dec. 17
107.5 The River's Jingle Ball at Bridgestone Arena, 7:30 p.m. CST
- Alex Warren
- Hilary Duff
- Teddy Swims
- OneRepublic
- Nickelback
- Stella Lefty
- The Beaches
- JYT
Jingle Ball gives back
For the 13th consecutive year, Jingle Ball is partnering with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which builds interactive broadcast media studios inside pediatric hospitals so young patients can host podcasts, produce videos and interview guests without leaving their rooms. Eight cities — LA, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, D.C. and Nashville — are participating.
In Dallas/Fort Worth, 106.1 KISS FM is teaming with Kidd's Kids, which for more than 35 years has created once-in-a-lifetime memories for families of children with critical illnesses.
Each event donates a portion of ticket sales and offers exclusive auction packages in the lead-up.
Plus: the JCPenney collab
iHeartRadio and JCPenney are back together to give fans more ways to say yes to the season. A nationwide sweepstakes runs October 13 – December 17 with prizes including a flyaway trip to Jingle Ball, VIP experiences, gift cards and signed merch — free to enter, with extra entries and perks for JCPenney loyalty members. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball x JCPenney collection drops October 21, alongside in-store experiences and activations at select tour stops.
Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, Ariana Grande Fragrances, Arm & Hammer Laundry, Gonna Need Milk, JCPenney and LifeLock, with more to be announced.