Iranian President Calls For U.S. Deal Ahead Of Midterms

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his desire to finalize a deal with the United States before the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking at the United Nations on Thursday (September 24), Pezeshkian urged the U.S. to return to the memorandum of understanding signed in June. This call comes shortly after President Donald Trump suggested at the UN General Assembly that a deal with Iran would be made "right after the election" due to strategic timing.

The memorandum, initially intended to end ongoing hostilities and address Iran's nuclear program, has been stalled. Despite the agreement's 60-day deadline expiring last week, significant issues remain unresolved, particularly concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global shipping route. Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of this agreement for Iran's economic recovery, as the country faces severe sanctions and a naval blockade hindering its oil exports.

During his UN address, Pezeshkian criticized the U.S. for labeling Iran as a terrorist nation and highlighted the impact of U.S. military actions on Iranian civilians. He reiterated that Iran's nuclear ambitions are peaceful and expressed willingness to allow inspections. However, he maintained that Iran would not capitulate to external pressures.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have been tense, with recent talks mediated by Qatar. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed Iran's conditions through Qatari intermediaries, but the U.S. has yet to respond. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei stated that Iran is not in a hurry to negotiate and that the conditions remain unchanged.

As tensions persist, the Iranian economy continues to struggle under the weight of sanctions. Pezeshkian linked the memorandum to Iran's economic prospects, stressing the need to remove risks to attract investment. The situation remains delicate, with both sides far apart on key issues, and the potential for a deal remains uncertain as the U.S. midterm elections approach.