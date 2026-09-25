Iranian President Denies Nuclear Ambitions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly denied that Iran seeks to develop nuclear weapons. In an interview with Fox News, Pezeshkian stated that Iran is open to reducing its uranium enrichment levels and allowing international verification. He also accused the United States of perpetuating the ongoing conflict, asserting that Iran will defend itself against American aggression.

This announcement follows a recent speech by President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, where he declared that he would either negotiate a deal with Iran or "annihilate" the country. According to the Times of Israel, Iran had previously proposed a three-year halt on uranium enrichment and offered to limit future enrichment to 3.67%. However, the U.S. rejected this proposal as insufficient.

The Critical Threats Project reports ongoing U.S.-Iran talks focusing on Iran's nuclear program, with some discussions also touching on ballistic missile capabilities. Despite these talks, Iran remains firm in its stance against negotiating its missile program.

A recent memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran outlines a framework for nuclear inspections and peace negotiations. The agreement requires Iran to dilute its enriched uranium stockpile, while the U.S. agrees to waive sanctions on Iranian oil. However, verification processes remain contentious, with concerns over Iran's willingness to allow full inspection access.

The geopolitical implications of these developments are significant, as regional powers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE may pursue their own nuclear capabilities if verification efforts fail. The success or failure of these negotiations could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East.