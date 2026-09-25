JAY-Z Rape Accuser Fully Recants Allegations, Claims She Never Met Him

“There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter,” she continued. “I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone.”



Jane Doe's declaration was also filed with a motion from Carter's team stating that he is dropping her as a defendant in his malicious prosecution lawsuit against the woman's former attorney, Tony Buzbee, and his law firm. Carter filed his lawsuit against Buzbee over a year ago after vehemently denying the allegations against him. His attorneys argued Hov and his label lost nearly $200 million after Doe made the allegations. They said his business lost out on a $20 million contract, and his requests for a $55 million personal credit line and a $115 million loan were denied. He's still seeking unspecified damages and a trial.



“I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin," Carter wrote about Buzbee. "His actions caused me mental anguish about the ticking time bomb and what it would do to me, my family, and my hard-earned reputation."



Jane Doe and Buzbee voluntarily dropped the sexual assault lawsuit against JAY-Z in February 2025 because Doe reportedly feared retribution from the 56-year-old rapper. They dismissed the lawsuit months after Doe accused him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her at an after-party for the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was 13. Although they dropped the case, Doe defended her allegations against both artists and refused to withdraw her claims. Now, Doe has fully withdrawn the allegations through her new lawyer.



“Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault, but she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter, and those allegations were false,” Doe's new attorney, James Blair Newman, Jr., said in a statement. “Mr. Carter did not rape her, sexually assault her, engage in any inappropriate conduct towards her, and she has never met him. She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family.”



JAY-Z's only case against Buzbee now remains in New York City, after a judge in California dismissed his extortion lawsuit. Buzbee says he hasn't seen Jane Doe's latest declaration.



See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.