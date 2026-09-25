Joe Jonas Details 'Terrifying' Moment He Slipped Off Yacht Into 'Rocky' Waters

Joe Jonas is recounting a scary ordeal while vacationing with friends.

The Jonas Brothers musician appeared on the September 22 episode of The Morgan Stewart Show podcast where the pair reflected on a recent trip to Portofino, Italy, with their significant others, Jonas' girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela and Stewart's husband Jordan McGraw, per People.

The group was enjoying time spent on a crewed yacht when they decided to visit a waterfront restaurant and had to transfer to another boat to travel to the space. As the boat's crew boarded the yacht to help them cross onto the new craft, Jonas was first to attempt jumping on board. However, as Stewart noted, the waters were "rocky" and Jonas ended up falling into the water between the two boats.

"But as I take a step, I think a wave came in and it pushed the boat far out from the yacht," he recalled. "It sounds like the bougiest problem, but it was terrifying because then I slipped and fell between these two boats."

The Hey Jonas! host said the first mate tried to help him but "he also fell in after me." As he attempted to climb back out of the water, avoiding the rear engines of the crafts, he "hit [his] shin or something" and fell back in before ultimately being able to "roll" himself onto the boat.

"In those moments, you're just like, you adrenaline is going so fast, and of course, all your faces are in shock. You're like, 'Oh my god, is he, is he okay?'" he said. "Which I was like, 'No, I'm fine.'"

The experience seemed to really hit him about an hour later as they had dinner, with Jonas saying the he "finally came down from the anxiety" as he shared with Gabriela just how "spooked" he was. He added that the "really intense" incident made him want to call his children "right away." Jonas shares daughters Willa, 6, and Delphine, 4, with ex-wife Sophie Turner.

"I was like, 'I just need to call them. I need to see them. I need to see their faces,'" he said. "Because you realize it could have been any of us. It could have been really bad. It was the best outcome of a bad situation."