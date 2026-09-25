Keke Wyatt Breaks Her Silence After Being Arrested In Georgia

By Tony M. Centeno

September 25, 2026

Keke Wyatt
Photo: Getty Images

Keke Wyatt is facing some severe allegations after she was reportedly arrested in Georgia.

According to a report TMZ published on Friday, September 25, the seasoned R&B singer was taken into custody by the Henry County Sheriff's Office last weekend. While the outlet reported that she was charged with three serious charges, including terroristic threats and cruelty to children, Wyatt's team maintains that she was only charged with simple assault.

"Keke Wyatt WAS NOT charged with Cruelty to Children, Terroristic Threats and Acts, or Aggravated Assault as has been reported by certain media outlets," the statement reads.

Keke Wyatt
Photo: Instagram

"We are particularly concerned by the circulation of allegations involving cruelty to children, as this is an extremely serious characterization and is not a charge reflected in the court documentation in this matter," the statement continues. "We are not offering excuses or asking anyone to prejudge the circumstances surrounding the case. We are simply asking that facts be reported responsibly and that inaccurate information — particularly information involving children — not continue to be repeated as fact."

Before her arrest, Keke Wyatt had been booked and busy. She's slated to perform alongside Silk, Donell Jones and more at the OKC R&B Festival on October 4. Her team confirmed that she will still fulfill all contracted performances despite her legal situation. She also hosts a weekly artist competition in Atlanta called "The Vocalist" and just appeared on the hook of Remy Ma's new single "Why Did I Get Married."

Keke Wyatt
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