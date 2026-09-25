Keke Wyatt Breaks Her Silence After Being Arrested In Georgia

"We are particularly concerned by the circulation of allegations involving cruelty to children, as this is an extremely serious characterization and is not a charge reflected in the court documentation in this matter," the statement continues. "We are not offering excuses or asking anyone to prejudge the circumstances surrounding the case. We are simply asking that facts be reported responsibly and that inaccurate information — particularly information involving children — not continue to be repeated as fact."



Before her arrest, Keke Wyatt had been booked and busy. She's slated to perform alongside Silk, Donell Jones and more at the OKC R&B Festival on October 4. Her team confirmed that she will still fulfill all contracted performances despite her legal situation. She also hosts a weekly artist competition in Atlanta called "The Vocalist" and just appeared on the hook of Remy Ma's new single "Why Did I Get Married."