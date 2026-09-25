Kendrick Lamar Shatters Another Touring Record With 'Grand National Tour'

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National Tour" ,which supported Lamar's GNX album and SZA's SOS Deluxe: LANA LP, is already the highest-grossing co-headlining tour of all time. Following its final show in the U.S., the tour generated $256.4 million after selling 1.1 million tickets for 23 shows across the U.S. and Canada. K.Dot and SZA's tour barely beat JAY-Z and Beyoncé's 2018 "On The Run II Tour" by $3 million. However, when it comes to tickets, The Carters still hold the record at 2.2 million sold.



The Compton native also made history shortly after the tour started in April 2025. Lamar and SZA brought in over $9.1 million from their first stop in Minneapolis and earned even more at their stop at NRG Stadium in Houston. They earned $9.4 million that night, making Lamar the first rapper to earn over $9 million from one concert as a headlining or co-headlining act. The "luther" artists beat the record previously held by Eminem, who earned $9 million from a single show during his tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, back in 2019.



Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar!