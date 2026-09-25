Kirk Franklin & GloRilla Team Up For New Uplifting Gospel Track ‘This Time’

"This Time" samples Mandrill's 1972 classic "Children of the Sun," which was also used in the late Shawty Lo's smash hit "Dey Know." Franklin previewed the song earlier this week on Joe & Jada and debuted it in full on The Breakfast Club during DJ Envy's People's Choice Mix. The song is set to appear on Kirk Franklin's upcoming album I Am What I Am. Franklin's first-ever double album holds 14 tracks in total, with seven songs inspired by contemporary gospel sounds and seven tracks that consist of traditional gospel music. The album is set to arrive on October 30.



Kirk Franklin and GloRilla previously joined forces for Glo's first gospel-inspired hit "Rain Down On Me." The song appeared on her debut album GLORIOUS and won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the 2025 BET Awards. It was the first time GloRilla had ever won a BET Award after being nominated six years in a row.



Listen to Kirk Franklin and GloRilla "This Time" below.

