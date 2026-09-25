Kylie Cantrall Bringing 'Epic Show' To Life On 'The Valley Girl Problems Tour'

Kylie Cantrall is taking her "personal" new album on the road for her first headlining tour.

The actress-singer, 21, kicks off her The Valley Girl Problems Tour in Minneapolis on Friday (September 25), and will travel to 15 cities across North America, including Boston, New York and Chicago, before wrapping up October 22 in Los Angeles.

The tour, which features special guests Elias, JYT and GIRLSET on select dates, is in support of her latest EP Valley Girl Problems, a 9-track work which dropped in July and includes songs like "Carrie Bradshaw," "Closet" and "Valley Girl Problems."

"I've been waiting to bring this project to life onstage and create an epic show where my fans can experience the entire world of Valley Girl Problems with me," she said in a statement. "This music is so personal, and I can't wait to sing these songs together every night."