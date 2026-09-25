Listen To Pilot's Desperate Mayday Call Moments Before Crashing Into The Pacific Ocean

A pilot safely ejected from an MK-58 Hawker Hunter before the aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Morro Bay, California, on Tuesday evening (September 22), according to federal officials. The incident unfolded after the pilot issued a mayday call reporting a loss of engine thrust while flying off California’s Central Coast.

Air traffic control recordings captured the pilot’s urgent warning: "Mayday, mayday, mayday. I have lost thrust in my engine." The Hawker Hunter was one of four ATAC-operated jets participating in the mission when the problem occurred.

Local authorities responded quickly to the emergency and rescued the pilot following the ejection. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash. The plane, which was supporting a Navy and Marine Corps contract, was operated by Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC).

As a precaution, the Navy has grounded all Hawker Hunters managed by ATAC pending further investigation. The FAA has launched an official inquiry into the crash, working to determine the cause and ensure continued aviation safety. The National Transportation Safety Board is also expected to participate in the investigation.

Officials say more information will be released as the investigation continues.