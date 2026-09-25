Mark Consuelos Announces ‘Major Surgery’ During ‘Live’ Segment With Kelly Ripa

By iHeartRadio

September 25, 2026

The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Mark Consuelos announced on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' that he will undergo major toe surgery.

The announcement came during a recent episode, where his co-host and wife, Kelly Ripa, supported him on-air. She lightheartedly joked about documenting his recovery and compared the procedure to a pedicure.

Consuelos expressed discomfort from fasting before the surgery, adding a touch of humor to the situation. While the exact date of the surgery was not disclosed, it remains unclear if Consuelos will miss any upcoming episodes of the show.

The couple has been known for their candid and humorous exchanges on-air, and this announcement was no exception. Fans of the show are eager to see how Consuelos handles his recovery and whether it will affect his participation in future episodes.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices