Mark Consuelos announced on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' that he will undergo major toe surgery.

The announcement came during a recent episode, where his co-host and wife, Kelly Ripa, supported him on-air. She lightheartedly joked about documenting his recovery and compared the procedure to a pedicure.

Consuelos expressed discomfort from fasting before the surgery, adding a touch of humor to the situation. While the exact date of the surgery was not disclosed, it remains unclear if Consuelos will miss any upcoming episodes of the show.

The couple has been known for their candid and humorous exchanges on-air, and this announcement was no exception. Fans of the show are eager to see how Consuelos handles his recovery and whether it will affect his participation in future episodes.