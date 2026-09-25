McDonald's To Invest $8.5 Billion In Store Upgrades

McDonald's has announced a significant investment of $8.5 billion over the next decade to modernize its restaurants, expand technology, and attract more customers. The initiative, part of the company's "Restaurant > NEXT" strategy, aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience across its more than 46,000 locations worldwide.

The investment will focus on updating kitchens, integrating more artificial intelligence (AI), and expanding rewards programs. New menu items, such as chicken bowls, snack wraps, and egg bites, are also part of the plan. McDonald's AI tools are expected to allow employees to focus more on customer service and food preparation.

According to KRATKO News, McDonald's aims to boost its operating margin to the low-to-mid 50% range by 2030, up from 46.1% in 2025. The company is also targeting a 1.5 percentage point increase in its global market share in chicken and beverages by 2030.

The "Make It Golden" program, launching on October 5, will focus on food quality and hospitality. McDonald's plans to support franchisees through rent relief and capital, with $5 billion allocated through 2030. The company projects that efficiency improvements will add approximately $100,000 in annual cash flow for the average U.S. restaurant, with a four-year return on investment.

Restaurant Magazine reports that McDonald's is leveraging its unmatched scale and customer insights to adapt to industry changes and remain the first choice for customers. The company serves over 70 million guests daily and has nearly 220 million active loyalty members across 70 countries.

Despite potential challenges, such as existing beef and labor costs, McDonald's is confident in the long-term benefits of its strategic investments. The company aims to create long-term value for franchisees and shareholders while increasing its capacity for growth.