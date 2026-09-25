New Jersey Lt. Governor Resigns After Ethics Probe

New Jersey Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell has resigned after an independent investigation found he committed repeated violations of state workplace and ethics policy, including sexual harassment.

According to a report from Clarrus, Gov. Mikie Sherrill had given Caldwell a Friday (September 26) deadline to step down following the release of a 61-page report that substantiated three separate violations. The report found that Caldwell made a sexual comment to a female staffer, brought personal guests to ticketed events without paying or getting clearance, and sought a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship — without disclosing that relationship.

In a statement, Sherrill said Caldwell "engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office." She added that his "ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings."

Caldwell denied the accusations. His attorney called the investigation "one-sided" and said it lacked "due process." Investigators, however, found Caldwell's denials not credible, particularly regarding the sexual comment made to the female staffer.

Caldwell had been Sherrill's running mate in the 2025 election. His resignation marks a swift and significant fall from one of New Jersey's highest offices.

No timeline has been announced for appointing a new lieutenant governor. Under New Jersey law, the governor holds the authority to fill the position.