NJ Gov Sherrill Calls For Lt Gov Caldwell To Resign Over Alleged Misconduct

By iHeartRadio

September 25, 2026

New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Mikie Sherrill Holds Election Night Party
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images News / Getty Images

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has called for the resignation of her lieutenant governor, Dale Caldwell, following an independent investigation that found him guilty of serious misconduct. According to a statement released by Governor Sherrill on Thursday night (September 24), the probe concluded that Caldwell engaged in repeated violations of state policy and failed to fulfill his duties, with behavior that constituted sexual harassment.

Despite the findings, Caldwell, aged 66, has shown no intention of stepping down. His lawyer criticized the investigation, describing it as "one-sided" and lacking "due process." The investigation's conclusions have sparked significant political tension in New Jersey, with Governor Sherrill urging Caldwell to resign immediately to uphold the integrity of the office.

Governor Sherrill's statement emphasized the importance of accountability and maintaining public trust in government institutions. The situation is expected to develop further as Caldwell's legal team challenges the investigation's findings.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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