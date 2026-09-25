Panthers Linebacker Out For Sunday Vs. Browns

The Carolina Panthers will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (September 27) without their standout linebacker Devin Lloyd. Lloyd, who recently earned the title of NFC Defensive Player of the Week, is sidelined due to a calf injury sustained during his impressive two-interception performance against the Atlanta Falcons. The absence of Lloyd is a significant blow to the Panthers' defense, which will also be missing linebacker Claudin Cherelus and safety Nick Scott for the upcoming game.

Lloyd's injury was confirmed today, and it adds to the challenges the Panthers face as they prepare to meet the Browns in Cleveland. The team will need to adjust their defensive strategies to compensate for the loss of these key players.

According to ESPN, the Panthers' roster adjustments come at a crucial time as teams finalize their lineups for the season. With the Panthers' defense already stretched thin, the coaching staff will need to rely on other players to step up and fill the gaps left by these injuries.