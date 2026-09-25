Pope Leo Arrives in France for Historic Visit

Pope Leo has arrived in France for a significant four-day visit, marking his fifth Apostolic journey since becoming pontiff last year. The visit, which began on Friday (September 25), includes stops in Paris, Lourdes, and Metz. This trip is particularly notable as Pope Leo will be the first pope to visit Notre Dame Cathedral since a devastating fire in 2019 nearly destroyed the iconic structure.

In Paris, the Pope is set to lead a mass attended by an estimated 600,000 people in central Paris on Saturday. The visit is not just about spiritual gatherings; Pope Leo aims to address pressing issues such as the Catholic Church's image following sexual abuse scandals. On Sunday, he will meet with French abuse survivors, demonstrating his commitment to healing and reconciliation.

Additionally, Pope Leo is expected to advocate for global oversight of artificial intelligence development, emphasizing the need for ethical considerations in technology. The trip will also include a visit to the pilgrimage city of Lourdes, where the Pope will engage with the faithful and participate in traditional religious ceremonies.

The visit highlights the complex relationship between the Catholic Church and France, a nation with a largely secular population. Despite some concerns about the cost of the visit to taxpayers, Pope Leo's popularity in France remains strong.