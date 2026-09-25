Ready For The Harvest Moon This Weekend? Here's When & Where To See It

The Harvest Moon is set to light up the sky this weekend, providing a celestial treat for stargazers.

Occurring on Saturday (September 26), this full moon is the closest to the start of autumn and is named for its role in aiding farmers during the fall harvest. The Harvest Moon will also be the last "Supermoon" of the year, appearing larger and brighter as it reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit.

The Harvest Moon peaks on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 11:49 a.m. CDT (12:49 p.m. EDT)

According to Fox Weather, the Harvest Moon will rise shortly after sunset, providing extra evening light that historically helped farmers work longer in the fields. This full moon is also known as the "Corn Moon," referencing the main crop harvested during this time in the northern United States and parts of Canada.

The Harvest Moon's appearance coincides with the autumnal equinox, which marks the official start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox occurred on Tuesday (September 22) at 8:04 a.m., according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This alignment offers an ideal opportunity for viewing the moon, as the sun sets earlier and the night sky becomes clearer.