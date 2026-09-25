Remy Ma Fuels Feud Against Papoose With New Song ‘Why Did I Get Married’

Remy's wedding dress eventually turns into a black funeral gown after it catches fire. She spends the rest of the video tearing down Pap by claiming she's no longer attracted to anything about him and questions what she she saw in him in the first place. The video ends with Remy walking away from her old home while it burns.



"Why Did I Get Married" has been teasing the record for the past couple of weeks, but she gave The Breakfast Club an exclusive preview earlier this week. It's included on her surprise Alimony EP, which also dropped today. The project has six tracks in total, including her recent hit "W.Y.F.L." and "Cry In The Wraith" featuring Tink.



This marks Remy Ma's first project in nine years following her 2017 joint album with Fat Joe, Plata o Plomo. Listen to Alimony on iHeartRadio and watch the music video below.