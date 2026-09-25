SCOTUS Allows Trump To Use Voter Verification Database

The Supreme Court has granted President Donald Trump a victory in his efforts to combat non-citizen voting ahead of the November midterm elections. The ruling allows the Trump administration to use the Department of Homeland Security's Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to verify voter eligibility, despite a federal judge's earlier decision that blocked its use. The judge had expressed concerns that the database could disenfranchise eligible voters by incorrectly identifying them as non-citizens.

The decision comes as the administration seeks to increase federal involvement in state voting processes. The SAVE database, which was redesigned to include Social Security and immigration records, allows for bulk searches of voter lists. Critics argue that this system risks disenfranchising eligible voters, particularly those who lean Democratic, by misclassifying them as non-citizens.

According to US News, the Trump administration contends that the database is necessary to maintain the integrity of upcoming elections. However, voter advocacy groups, including Democracy Forward, have voiced concerns about privacy violations and the potential for wrongful voter roll purges.

The Supreme Court's decision overrides a ruling by U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, who found that the system's overhaul compromised privacy protections and risked disenfranchising voters. Despite the ruling, states are prohibited from purging voter rolls within 90 days of an election, meaning the database's impact may be limited for the upcoming elections.

The Union-Bulletin reports that the administration's request to the Supreme Court also included a plea to enforce a postal service rule restricting mail-in ballots, which was previously blocked by a judge. With the midterms approaching, the Supreme Court's decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over voter verification and election integrity in the United States.