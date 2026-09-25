Trump Approves Ukraine's Patriot Missile Production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that President Donald Trump has approved Ukraine's production of Patriot missiles. The decision follows a meeting between the two leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York earlier this week. Zelensky shared on X that "concrete agreements" are in place for Ukraine to receive licenses to manufacture these defense systems.

The approval marks a significant development in Ukraine's ongoing efforts to bolster its defenses against Russian attacks. The Patriot missile system is crucial for intercepting ballistic missiles, which have been increasingly used by Russian forces in their campaign against Ukraine. Zelensky has highlighted the urgent need for these interceptors, noting that Ukraine currently possesses only 10% of the missiles required to effectively counter the Russian threat.

During his speech at the UN, Zelensky warned of Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing him as "patient zero" in spreading war globally. He emphasized the dangers posed by Putin's actions, stating that the more freedom Putin has, "the more dangerous the world becomes for everyone else."

The agreement to produce Patriot missiles comes after months of negotiations and previous discussions at the NATO summit in Turkey. However, the deal had stalled until now. According to The Hill, the Trump administration also proposed three-way talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, with the United Arab Emirates suggested as a potential location.

As Ukraine continues to face relentless Russian aerial attacks, the ability to produce Patriot missiles is expected to significantly enhance its defense capabilities. However, the timeline for when these missiles will be available remains unclear. Zelensky has expressed optimism about the agreement, calling it a "very important decision" for Ukraine's security.