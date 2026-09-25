Trump Hosts Xi For State Dinner At White House

On Thursday (September 24), President Donald Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House for a state dinner, marking Xi's first visit to Washington in over a decade. The event celebrated the longstanding relationship between the United States and China, with Trump highlighting historical connections, including European explorers' attempts to find a route to China.

During the dinner, President Trump gifted Xi a statue of a bald eagle, symbolizing the spirit of America. The evening was attended by prominent U.S. tech executives, including Tesla's Elon Musk, Google's Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI's Sam Altman. Despite the high-profile guest list, CNN and MS NOW were denied access to cover Xi's arrival, sparking controversy over media access.

In his speech, Xi emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two nations, referencing historical moments of collaboration, such as World War II efforts and Nixon's 1972 visit to China. He called for a "new approach" to U.S.-China relations, focusing on mutual respect and cooperation, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence.

The dinner menu featured dishes such as sesame-crusted sea bass and vanilla crémeux, with the decor highlighting red linens and blossoms. Following the dinner, Trump invited guests to view the construction of a new ballroom at the White House, which is set to be completed in a year.

While the event underscored diplomatic ties, significant challenges remain, including trade tensions and differing views on Taiwan. As reported by CNN, both leaders acknowledged the need for responsible management of AI, a key focus of their discussions.

The visit is seen as a critical moment in U.S.-China relations, with both countries striving to navigate complex issues while maintaining a stable partnership.