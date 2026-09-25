UNC Chancellor Stands By Bill Belichick After Football Probe

By iHeartRadio

September 25, 2026

2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic: TCU v North Carolina
Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The University of North Carolina (UNC) is standing by head football coach Bill Belichick after an external investigation into the football program. Chancellor Lee Roberts announced the university's continued support for Belichick on Friday (September 25), following a seven-week probe that uncovered isolated incidents not meeting university standards. However, these incidents were determined not to be part of a systemic issue within the program.

During the investigation, two key figures in the football program, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi, resigned from their positions. Despite these resignations, the university remains committed to improving its football program. UNC plans to enhance training, oversight, and accountability measures to prevent future issues.

Chancellor Roberts emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards within the athletic department and assured that steps are being taken to address the findings of the investigation. The university's focus will be on strengthening its internal processes to ensure compliance with its standards and values.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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