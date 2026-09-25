U.S. And China Reach Trade Agreements, Details To Come Monday

The United States and China have reached new trade agreements, marking significant progress in negotiations between the world's two largest economies. According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the agreements involve U.S. agricultural products, medical devices, and non-sensitive Chinese consumer goods. The Trump administration plans to release further details on Monday (September 28).

These agreements come amid ongoing efforts to manage trade relations between the two nations. Recently, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a two-month extension of the trade truce, initially set to expire on November 10. This extension aims to provide more time to develop a comprehensive trade deal. Bessent highlighted that the discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng were substantive, focusing on securing commitments that protect American workers, farmers, and businesses.

The upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could potentially lead to announcements on tariff reductions and agreements in areas such as financial services and agricultural purchases. The Busan economic detente previously lowered tariffs that had escalated due to retaliatory measures over Trump's tariff hikes last year.

Despite the progress, challenges remain, especially in areas like artificial intelligence cooperation, where mutual trust is low. Both nations have expressed a desire to maintain strategic stability based on reciprocity and fairness.

The details of these new trade agreements will be crucial in shaping the future of U.S.-China economic relations. As the Trump administration prepares to unveil the specifics, stakeholders across various sectors are eagerly awaiting to understand the implications for their industries.