Woman Driving Stolen Car With Pipe Bomb Hits School Bus During Police Chase

A woman suspected of carrying a pipe bomb in a stolen car crashed into a school bus full of middle school students while fleeing deputies in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday (September 23), according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Hillsborough Avenue West, just west of Dale Mabry Highway North, around 4:36 p.m. The driver, identified as Tonnetta Evans, 54, was reportedly uncooperative. When deputies tried to remove her from the car, she drove off with a deputy partially inside her vehicle, according to details reported by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Moments later, Evans struck a school bus that was transporting 41 Pierce Middle School students, a bus driver, and a bus aide. The bus sustained minor damage, but no students were injured, the sheriff's office confirmed. The students were transferred to another bus to complete their trip home.

Deputies caught up with Evans and took her into custody at the Howard Avenue and Armenia Avenue ramp to southbound I-275. After searching the vehicle, authorities discovered meth, brass knuckles, and a pipe bomb inside. The car had been reported stolen out of Kentucky in 2022.

Evans, described by law enforcement as an 11-time convicted felon with a criminal record in Indiana and Kentucky, now faces several new charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, possession of a destructive device, and grand theft auto. She was also arrested on an outstanding Kentucky warrant related to identity theft and drug charges.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "This suspect showed a complete disregard for the safety of our deputy, other motorists and the children of our community, and we are extremely fortunate that no one was seriously hurt." The investigation remains ongoing, and Evans remains in custody as of Friday (September 25).