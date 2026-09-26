CNN Barred From Air Force One Trip With Trump

CNN reported that it has been barred from traveling with President Donald Trump on Air Force One for his trip to Tennessee on Saturday (September 26). The president is attending a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns. This decision comes in the wake of a federal judge's ruling that the Trump administration must temporarily restore White House access for media outlets that had been banned, including CNN, MS NOW, and Politico.

The ban on these outlets was initially imposed by President Trump due to what he described as negative coverage and "fake news." According to PegaPoll, journalists from these organizations had their press passes deactivated or confiscated, preventing them from accessing White House grounds.

Despite the judge's ruling, CNN and other affected outlets were not allowed to cover President Trump's state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The network has expressed its disappointment, noting that the exclusion from the Air Force One trip is another instance of the administration's ongoing restrictions on press freedom.

The situation is part of a broader tension between the Trump administration and several media outlets, which have been critical of the president's policies and actions. As the legal battles continue, the affected media organizations are seeking to regain full access to cover the president's activities.