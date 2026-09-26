SCOTUS Blocks Missouri Congressional Map Again

By iHeartRadio

September 26, 2026

Supreme Court Releases Opinions
Photo: Tom Brenner / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again blocked Missouri from implementing a Republican-backed congressional map for the upcoming November midterm elections. On Friday (September 25), the justices ordered the state to revert to its 2022 map, overturning a federal appeals court decision that had permitted the use of boundaries established by the Republican-led Legislature last year.

The disputed 2025 map had proposed dividing Kansas City into several districts, a move that would have made it more challenging for Democrats to retain Representative Emanuel Cleaver's seat. This marks the third time this month that the Supreme Court has intervened with the same outcome, emphasizing the potential for "electoral chaos" if maps are changed close to the election. The court highlighted that absentee, military, and overseas voting had already commenced using the older boundaries.

The controversy surrounding Missouri's congressional map is a significant test for the state, which faced pressure from political figures, including President Donald Trump, during its approval process. The Supreme Court's decision underscores the importance of maintaining stability in the electoral process, especially when voting has already begun.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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