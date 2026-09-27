2026 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List of Winners

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards are live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, showcasing the biggest names in music. Leading the nominations was Madonna, with 13 nods for her album Confessions II. Taylor Swift followed closely with 11 nominations for The Life of a Showgirl.

The event was hosted by Snoop Dogg, who expressed his excitement about returning to the VMAs stage. "MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning," he said. He added, "The VMAs have always been about those moments you don’t forget."

The Artist of the Year category was particularly competitive, with Swift vying to surpass Beyoncé as the most awarded artist in VMA history. Swift faced stiff competition from Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, and country star Morgan Wallen. Madonna opened the show, marking her first live VMAs performance in 23 years. Other performances included Gener8ion and Yung Lean with "Storm II," and Lisa from Blackpink. Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a special performance.

Full Winner list below: ***This list is being updated in real time***