2026 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List of Winners

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) - Show
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards are live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, showcasing the biggest names in music. Leading the nominations was Madonna, with 13 nods for her album Confessions II. Taylor Swift followed closely with 11 nominations for The Life of a Showgirl.

The event was hosted by Snoop Dogg, who expressed his excitement about returning to the VMAs stage. "MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning," he said. He added, "The VMAs have always been about those moments you don’t forget."

The Artist of the Year category was particularly competitive, with Swift vying to surpass Beyoncé as the most awarded artist in VMA history. Swift faced stiff competition from Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, and country star Morgan Wallen. Madonna opened the show, marking her first live VMAs performance in 23 years. Other performances included Gener8ion and Yung Lean with "Storm II," and Lisa from Blackpink. Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Dolly Parton with a special performance.

Full Winner list below: ***This list is being updated in real time***

Video of the Year

  • Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION – "STORM" starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears" – Island
  • Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
  • WINNER: Madonna – Warner Records
  • Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Island
  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

  • BTS – "Swim" – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – "Golden" – Republic Records/Visva Records
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records
  • Olivia Dean – "Man I Need" – Island
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – Human Re Sources

Best New Artist

  • Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
  • CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Magnus Ferrell – Visva Records/Republic Records
  • Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
  • Myles Smith – RCA Records
  • Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
  • Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Best Collaboration

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – "Chains & Whips" – Roc Nation Distribution
  • French Montana x Max B – "Ever Since U Left Me" – Coke Boys Records
  • WINNER: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin
  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – "Hard Part" – Def Jam Recordings

Best Pop

  • Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
  • Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records
  • WINNER: LISA – "Dream" feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – "drop dead" – Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
  • Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B feat. Kehlani – "Safe" – Atlantic Records
  • Don Toliver – "E85" – Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records
  • Drake – "Janice STFU" – OVO/Republic Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion – "LOVER GIRL" – Hot Girl Productions
  • Travis Scott – "DUMBO" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
  • Tyler, The Creator – "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE" – Columbia Records

Best R&B

  • Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
  • Chris Brown – "It Depends/Obvious" – RCA Records
  • Dave & Tems – "Raindance" – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
  • Justin Bieber – "YUKON" – Def Jam Recordings
  • Kehlani – "Folded" – Atlantic Records
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It a Crime" – Epic Records

Best Alternative

  • Geese – "Taxes" – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
  • mgk & Fred Durst – "FIX UR FACE" – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
  • Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide" – Mercury Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure" – Geffen Records
  • SOMBR – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Tame Impala – "Dracula" – Columbia Records
  • twenty one pilots – "Drag Path" – Fueled By Ramen

Best Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless – "New Religion" – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
  • Harry Styles – "Aperture" – Columbia Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • WINNER: Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Slayyyter – "DANCE…" – RECORDS/Columbia Records
  • Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

Best Latin

  • Anitta with Shakira – "Choka Choka" – Republic Records/UMLE
  • Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL" – Rimas Entertainment
  • Fuerza Regida – "TU SANCHO" – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
  • KAROL G – "Papasito" – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
  • Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla" – Columbia Records
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – "LA VILLA" – AWOO Corp./Sony Music US Latin
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

  • BLACKPINK – "JUMP" – YG Entertainment
  • BTS – "SWIM" – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • CORTIS – "REDRED" – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – "SPAGHETTI" – SOURCE MUSIC
  • LISA – "Dream" feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Best Country

  • Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records
  • Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell" – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
  • Lainey Wilson – "Somewhere Over Laredo" – Broken Bow Records
  • Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle" – Columbia Nashville
  • Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
  • Tucker Wetmore – "Brunette" – Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records

Best Direction

  • Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION – "STORM" starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
  • Taylor Swift – "Opalite" – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

  • Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • SOMBR – "My Body Isn't Ready" – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

  • A$AP Rocky – "PUNK ROCKY" – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
  • Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
  • LISA – "Dream" feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

Best Editing

  • Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
  • LISA – "Dream" feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
  • Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

Best Choreography

  • GENER8ION – "STORM" starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
  • Harry Styles – "Dance No More" – Columbia Records
  • KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

Best Visual Effects

  • Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
  • JISOO X ZAYN – "Eyes Closed" – Warner Records
  • Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – "Stateside" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony." – Human Re Sources
  • Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

Best Group

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • CORTIS
  • FLO
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Geese
  • KATSEYE
  • twenty one pilots

Best Long Form Video

  • Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records
  • Ella Langley – Choosin' Texas – Columbia Records
  • GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna – Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records

Best Album

  • Drake – ICEMAN – OVO/Republic Records
  • Madonna – Confessions II – Warner Records
  • Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island
  • Olivia Rodrigo – you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend – Island
  • Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records

Song of Summer

  • Ariana Grande – "Hate That I Made You Love Me" – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – "Risk It All" – Atlantic Records
  • Charli xcx – "Camera" – Atlantic Records
  • Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records
  • KATSEYE – "Hootie Frutti" – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • Latto ft. Doja Cat – "Okayyy" – Steamcut/RCA Records
  • Morgan Wallen – "Been By Now" – Big Loud/Mercury Records
  • Olivia Dean – "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" – Island
  • Olivia Rodrigo – "Stupid Song" – Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
  • Slayyyter – "Brand New Chanel$" – RECORDS/Columbia Records
  • sombr – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
  • Tame Impala & JENNIE – "Dracula" – Columbia Records
  • Taylor Swift – "I Knew It, I Knew You" – Walt Disney Records/Republic Records

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices